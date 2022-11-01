Not Available

Forget About It

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Welcome to Sunrise Village, a little piece of trailer park heaven where retired war vets Sam (Burt Reynolds), Carl and Eddie are enjoying their golden Years while vying for the affection of their sexy neighbor (Raquel Welch). When they stumble upon a stash of mob money, they find themselves on the run from the Mafia and the Feds in this hilarious farce about the myth that age brings wisdom.

Cast

Burt ReynoldsSam LeFleur
Robert LoggiaCarl Campobasso
Charles DurningEddie O'Brien
Raquel WelchChristine DeLee
Richard GriecoAnthony Amato

