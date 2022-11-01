Forget About It

Welcome to Sunrise Village, a little piece of trailer park heaven where retired war vets Sam (Burt Reynolds), Carl and Eddie are enjoying their golden Years while vying for the affection of their sexy neighbor (Raquel Welch). When they stumble upon a stash of mob money, they find themselves on the run from the Mafia and the Feds in this hilarious farce about the myth that age brings wisdom.
|Burt Reynolds
|Sam LeFleur
|Robert Loggia
|Carl Campobasso
|Charles Durning
|Eddie O'Brien
|Raquel Welch
|Christine DeLee
|Richard Grieco
|Anthony Amato
