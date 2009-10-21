2009

Forget Me Not

  • Drama
  • Horror
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

October 21st, 2009

Studio

Capstone Entertainment Group

It's graduation weekend, and Sandy Channing, the popular class president of her small-town high school, should be enjoying the time of her life. But when her friends start disappearing, Sandy discovers they have unwittingly awakened the vengeful spirit of a girl they wronged long ago. Fighting for her sanity, Sandy must unlock a dark secret from her own past before it's too late.

Cast

Cody LinleyEli Channing
Brie GabrielleHannah
Chloe BridgesLayla
Micah AlbertiJake Mitchell
Brittany Renee FinamoreAngela Smith
Sean WingT.J

