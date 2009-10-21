Forget Me Not

It's graduation weekend, and Sandy Channing, the popular class president of her small-town high school, should be enjoying the time of her life. But when her friends start disappearing, Sandy discovers they have unwittingly awakened the vengeful spirit of a girl they wronged long ago. Fighting for her sanity, Sandy must unlock a dark secret from her own past before it's too late.
|Cody Linley
|Eli Channing
|Brie Gabrielle
|Hannah
|Chloe Bridges
|Layla
|Micah Alberti
|Jake Mitchell
|Brittany Renee Finamore
|Angela Smith
|Sean Wing
|T.J
