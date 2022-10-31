Not Available

Format Perspective

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Format Perspective is a film by Phil Evans that explores the work, lives and opinions of six European skate photographers. The film showcases the photography of Nils Svensson (Malmo), Stu Robinson (Belfast), Alex Irvine (London), Rich Gilligan (Dublin), Sergej Vutuc (Heilbronn) and Bertrand Trichet (Barcelona/Tokyo), while also giving us an insight into the different approaches used by this diverse line-up of photographers. Filmed completely on super 8 film, this project gives a behind-the-scenes look at the skating that these guys like to shoot, as well as the resulting photos that emerge from these sessions.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images