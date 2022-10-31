Not Available

Format Perspective is a film by Phil Evans that explores the work, lives and opinions of six European skate photographers. The film showcases the photography of Nils Svensson (Malmo), Stu Robinson (Belfast), Alex Irvine (London), Rich Gilligan (Dublin), Sergej Vutuc (Heilbronn) and Bertrand Trichet (Barcelona/Tokyo), while also giving us an insight into the different approaches used by this diverse line-up of photographers. Filmed completely on super 8 film, this project gives a behind-the-scenes look at the skating that these guys like to shoot, as well as the resulting photos that emerge from these sessions.