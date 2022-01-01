1994

Forrest Gump

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Release Date

June 22nd, 1994

Studio

Paramount

A man with a low IQ has accomplished great things in his life and been present during significant historic events - in each case, far exceeding what anyone imagined he could do. Yet, despite all the things he has attained, his one true love eludes him. 'Forrest Gump' is the story of a man who rose above his challenges, and who proved that determination, courage, and love are more important than ability.

Cast

Tom HanksForrest Gump
Sally FieldMrs. Gump
Robin WrightJenny Curran
Mykelti WilliamsonPvt. Benjamin Buford "Bubba" Blue
Gary SiniseLt. Dan Taylor
Michael Conner HumphreysYoung Forrest Gump

