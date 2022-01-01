A man with a low IQ has accomplished great things in his life and been present during significant historic events - in each case, far exceeding what anyone imagined he could do. Yet, despite all the things he has attained, his one true love eludes him. 'Forrest Gump' is the story of a man who rose above his challenges, and who proved that determination, courage, and love are more important than ability.
|Tom Hanks
|Forrest Gump
|Sally Field
|Mrs. Gump
|Robin Wright
|Jenny Curran
|Mykelti Williamson
|Pvt. Benjamin Buford "Bubba" Blue
|Gary Sinise
|Lt. Dan Taylor
|Michael Conner Humphreys
|Young Forrest Gump
