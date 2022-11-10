In John Ford's sombre exploration the mythology of American heroes, he slowly reveals the character of Owen Thursday, who sees his new posting to the desolate Fort Apache as a chance to claim the military honour which he believes is rightfully his. Arrogant, obsessed with military form and ultimately self-destructive, Thursday attempts to destroy the Apache chief Cochise after luring him across the border from Mexico, against the advice of his subordinates.
|Henry Fonda
|Lt. Col. Owen Thursday
|Shirley Temple
|Philadelphia Thursday
|Pedro Armendáriz
|Sgt. Beaufort
|Ward Bond
|Sgt. Maj. Michael O'Rourke
|George O'Brien
|Capt. Sam Collingwood
|Victor McLaglen
|Sgt. Festus Mulcahy
