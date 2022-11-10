1948

Fort Apache

March 25th, 1948

RKO Radio Pictures

In John Ford's sombre exploration the mythology of American heroes, he slowly reveals the character of Owen Thursday, who sees his new posting to the desolate Fort Apache as a chance to claim the military honour which he believes is rightfully his. Arrogant, obsessed with military form and ultimately self-destructive, Thursday attempts to destroy the Apache chief Cochise after luring him across the border from Mexico, against the advice of his subordinates.

Henry FondaLt. Col. Owen Thursday
Shirley TemplePhiladelphia Thursday
Pedro ArmendárizSgt. Beaufort
Ward BondSgt. Maj. Michael O'Rourke
George O'BrienCapt. Sam Collingwood
Victor McLaglenSgt. Festus Mulcahy

