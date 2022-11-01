Fort Graveyard

Charged with insubordination for punching a superior, Sergeant Kosugi is shipped to China in the last desperate days of the Second World War. His commander, Captain Sakuma, is vicious and dictatorial. Sakuma places Kosugi in charge of training for combat what once was the military band. Kosugi must somehow prepare his inept soldiers for the rigors of combat.
|Toshirō Mifune
|Sergeant Kosugi
|Makoto Satô
|Inuyama
|Reiko Dan
|Oharu
|Yûnosuke Itô
|Mochida
|Tatsuya Nakadai
|Sakuma
|Hideyo Amamoto
|Shiga
