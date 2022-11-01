Not Available

Fort Graveyard

  • Drama
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Toho Company, Ltd.

Charged with insubordination for punching a superior, Sergeant Kosugi is shipped to China in the last desperate days of the Second World War. His commander, Captain Sakuma, is vicious and dictatorial. Sakuma places Kosugi in charge of training for combat what once was the military band. Kosugi must somehow prepare his inept soldiers for the rigors of combat.

Cast

Toshirō MifuneSergeant Kosugi
Makoto SatôInuyama
Reiko DanOharu
Yûnosuke ItôMochida
Tatsuya NakadaiSakuma
Hideyo AmamotoShiga

