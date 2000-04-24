Fortress 2

7 years on from the original Fortress movie, Brennick and his family are still on the run. Finally, they give in, and surrender, only to find themselves imprisoned in a new, more sophisticated fortress prison in outer space. But Brennick's not a man to give in easily, and with a 10 year old son waiting for him back on earth, he's going to pack some serious assault on the evil corporation.
|David Roberson
|Nestor Tubman
|Liz May Brice
|Elena Rivera
|Beth Toussaint
|Karen Brennick
|Pam Grier
|Susan Mendenhall
|Yuji Okumoto
|Sato
|Willie Garson
|Stanley Nussbaum
