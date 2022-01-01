A futuristic prison movie. Protagonist and wife are nabbed at a future US emigration point with an illegal baby during population control. The resulting prison experience is the subject of the movie. The prison is a futuristic one run by a private corporation bent on mind control in various ways
|Kurtwood Smith
|Prison Director Poe
|Loryn Locklin
|Karen B. Brennick
|Clifton Collins Jr.
|Nino Gomez
|Jeffrey Combs
|D-Day, the Computer Geek
|Lincoln Kilpatrick
|Abraham
|Tom Towles
|Stiggs
