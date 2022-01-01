1993

Fortress

  • Action
  • Thriller
  • Science Fiction

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

September 2nd, 1993

Studio

Village Roadshow Pictures

A futuristic prison movie. Protagonist and wife are nabbed at a future US emigration point with an illegal baby during population control. The resulting prison experience is the subject of the movie. The prison is a futuristic one run by a private corporation bent on mind control in various ways

Cast

Kurtwood SmithPrison Director Poe
Loryn LocklinKaren B. Brennick
Clifton Collins Jr.Nino Gomez
Jeffrey CombsD-Day, the Computer Geek
Lincoln KilpatrickAbraham
Tom TowlesStiggs

