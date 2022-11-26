Not Available

Are record collectors simply purveyors of popular culture or are they its greatest protectors? The film Forty-Five: The Search for Soul, sets out to answer that question as we follow one DJ on a quest for black gold. For Johnny Starke digging through dusty thrift shop bins to find lost wax and forgotten sounds is not simply a hobby... It’s his chief obsession and his life’s work. This is a film about record collecting and more importantly, it’s about saving forgotten pieces of popular culture and returning them to the turntable, the dance floor and ultimately back to their historical relevance. Director Anthony Ladesich brings to life the story of one collector, one 45rpm record, and one song.