Forty Guns

An authoritarian rancher, Barbara Stanwyck, who rules an Arizona county with her private posse of hired guns. When a new Marshall arrives to set things straight, the cattle queen finds herself falling, brutally for the avowedly non-violent lawman. Both have itchy-fingered brothers, a female gunman enters the picture, and things go desperately wrong.
|Barry Sullivan
|Griff Bonell
|Dean Jagger
|Sheriff Ned Logan
|John Ericson
|Brockie Drummond
|Gene Barry
|Wes Bonell
|Robert Dix
|Chico Bonell
|Jidge Carroll
|Barney Cashman
