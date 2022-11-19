Forum F It

Not Available

Special Blend, Forum and Foursquare present F' It, their 7th team-inspired film. Starring John Jackson, Stevie Bell, Nic Sauve, Jake Welch, Niko Cioffi, Cameron Pierce, Austen Sweetin and The Youngbloods. Co-starring Peter Line, Pat Moore, Andreas Wiig and Daniel Ek. Snowboarders across the globe know that each and every season has its fill of hardships. But it’s how you respond that’s really going to matter. There are those who submit to Mother Nature or Murphy and his laws, but this project is dedicated to those who refuse to surrender and in the face of adversity have one solution for every problem . . . F IT! It’s about having fun snowboarding with your friends.