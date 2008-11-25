2008

Four Christmases

  • Comedy
  • Romance
  • Drama

November 25th, 2008

Ott Medien

Brad and Kate have made something of an art form out of avoiding their families during the holidays, but this year their foolproof plan is about go bust -- big time. Stuck at the city airport after all departing flights are canceled, the couple is embarrassed to see their ruse exposed to the world by an overzealous television reporter. Now, Brad and Kate are left with precious little choice other than to swallow their pride and suffer the rounds.

Cast

Reese WitherspoonKate
Robert DuvallHoward McVie
Sissy SpacekPaula
Jon VoightCreighton
Jon FavreauDenver McVie
Mary SteenburgenMarilyn

