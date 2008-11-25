Four Christmases

Brad and Kate have made something of an art form out of avoiding their families during the holidays, but this year their foolproof plan is about go bust -- big time. Stuck at the city airport after all departing flights are canceled, the couple is embarrassed to see their ruse exposed to the world by an overzealous television reporter. Now, Brad and Kate are left with precious little choice other than to swallow their pride and suffer the rounds.
|Reese Witherspoon
|Kate
|Robert Duvall
|Howard McVie
|Sissy Spacek
|Paula
|Jon Voight
|Creighton
|Jon Favreau
|Denver McVie
|Mary Steenburgen
|Marilyn
