Four Faces West

  • Western

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Cowboy Ross McEwen arrives in town. He asks the banker for a loan of $2000. When the banker asks about securing a loan that large, McEwen shows him his six-gun collateral. The banker hands over the money in exchange for an I.O.U., signed "Jefferson Davis". McEwen rides out of town and catches a train, but not before being bitten by a rattler. On the train, a nurse, Miss Hollister, tends to his wound. A posse searches the train, but McEwen manages to escape notice. However a mysterious Mexican has taken note of the cowboy, and that loudmouthed brat is still nosing around. Who will be the first to claim the reward for the robber's capture?

Cast

Frances DeeFay Hollister
Charles BickfordPat Garrett
Joseph CalleiaMonte Marquez
William ConradSheriff Egan
Martin GarralagaFlorencio
Raymond LargayDr. Eldredge

