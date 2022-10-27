1972

Four Flies on Grey Velvet

  • Horror
  • Thriller
  • Crime

Release Date

August 2nd, 1972

Studio

Universal Productions France S.A.

Roberto, a drummer in a rock band, keeps receiving weird phone calls and being followed by a mysterious man. One night he manages to catch up with his persecutor and tries to get him to talk but in the ensuing struggle he accidentally stabs him. He runs away, but he understands his troubles have just begun when the following day he receives an envelope with photos of him killing the man. Someone is killing all his friends and trying to frame him for the murders...

Cast

Michael BrandonRoberto Tobias
Mimsy FarmerNina Tobias
Jean-Pierre MarielleGianni Arrosio
Bud SpencerDiomede 'Dio'
Aldo Bufi LandiPathologist
Calisto CalistiCarlo Marosi

