1957

Four Girls in Town

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

January 15th, 1957

Studio

Four young starlets, from various parts of the world, are called to Hollywood to test for the lead in a major film. Each is romantically pursued by the director, composer, playboy, and actor. Which one of an international quartette of beauties will replace Universal's glamour star in an upcoming Biblical epic?

Cast

George NaderMike Snowden
Julie AdamsKathy Conway
Sydney ChaplinJohnny Pryor
Marianne KochIna Schiller
Elsa MartinelliMaria Antonelli
Grant WilliamsSpencer Farrington, Jr.

