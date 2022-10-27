Not Available

Four Shades of Brown

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Four stories, all related to fatherhood, are presented: A father tries to stimulate his son by bringing him to his workplace with disastrous consequences. Richard Brunn and his wife, who run a design hotel, suffer a strained relationship as his parents visit. An extended family is gathered to find out who will inherit the wealth of a famous jockey. A cooking class develops into a therapy session.

Cast

Robert GustafssonChrister / Johan
Henrik SchyffertRichard
Johan RheborgKjell Levrén / Ernst
Anna BjörkTove

