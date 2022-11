Not Available

A cliff overhanging the sea. A teenager's silouhette between the rocks. He is watchng the entrance of a luxurious yatch in the bay. On board is a couple, they seem happy. They are dropping the anchor in the cove. The young woman is very beautiful. The teenager is spying on her as night is falling. An obvious emotion has grown in him. What will he do at night? He looks so powerless and envious.