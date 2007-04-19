A husband is on trial for the attempted murder of his wife, in what is seemingly an open/shut case for the ambitious district attorney trying to put him away. However, there are surprises for both around every corner, and, as a suspenseful game of cat-and-mouse is played out, each must manipulate and outwit the other.
|Ryan Gosling
|DDA William Beachum
|David Strathairn
|DA Joe Lobruto
|Rosamund Pike
|Nikki Gardner
|Embeth Davidtz
|Jennifer Crawford
|Billy Burke
|Lt. Robert Nunally
|Cliff Curtis
|Detective Flores
