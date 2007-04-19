2007

Fracture

  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 19th, 2007

Studio

M7 Filmproduktion

A husband is on trial for the attempted murder of his wife, in what is seemingly an open/shut case for the ambitious district attorney trying to put him away. However, there are surprises for both around every corner, and, as a suspenseful game of cat-and-mouse is played out, each must manipulate and outwit the other.

Cast

Ryan GoslingDDA William Beachum
David StrathairnDA Joe Lobruto
Rosamund PikeNikki Gardner
Embeth DavidtzJennifer Crawford
Billy BurkeLt. Robert Nunally
Cliff CurtisDetective Flores

Images