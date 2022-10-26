The film follows "Dylan White" who works as a cook in Baton Rouge. He is also in a solid relationship with his girlfriend "Brandy". Things are great until strange events prompt him to seek out the truth about himself -- following clues, Dylan discovers a dark past in New Orleans. Can he right his past wrongs and find redemption for his sins?
|Callum Blue
|Dylan / Jaron
|Vinnie Jones
|Quincy
|Ashlynn Yennie
|Brandy
|Nicole LaLiberte
|Marlena
|Jon Eyez
|Reggie
|Lance E. Nichols
|Doctor Edwards
View Full Cast >