Not Available

Fractured

  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Schism

The film follows "Dylan White" who works as a cook in Baton Rouge. He is also in a solid relationship with his girlfriend "Brandy". Things are great until strange events prompt him to seek out the truth about himself -- following clues, Dylan discovers a dark past in New Orleans. Can he right his past wrongs and find redemption for his sins?

Cast

Callum BlueDylan / Jaron
Vinnie JonesQuincy
Ashlynn YennieBrandy
Nicole LaLiberteMarlena
Jon EyezReggie
Lance E. NicholsDoctor Edwards

View Full Cast >

Images