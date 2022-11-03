Fram för lilla Märta

The unemployed musician Sture manages to become a member of a women's orchestra. Therefore he dresses himself up in ladieswear and calls himself Märta. He travels with the orchestra to a gig in Lillköping where he makes great success in the city's high society and sorority. But what will he do when the bubble starts to crack ?
|Stig Järrel
|Sture / Märta
|Hasse Ekman
|Kurre
|Elsie Albiin
|Inga
|Agneta Lagerfeldt
|Barbro
|Gull Natorp
|Borgmästarinnan Granlund född Riddarsporre
|Margit Andelius
|Frkn Wiklund
