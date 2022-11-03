Not Available

Fram för lilla Märta

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Terrafilm

The unemployed musician Sture manages to become a member of a women's orchestra. Therefore he dresses himself up in ladieswear and calls himself Märta. He travels with the orchestra to a gig in Lillköping where he makes great success in the city's high society and sorority. But what will he do when the bubble starts to crack ?

Cast

Stig JärrelSture / Märta
Hasse EkmanKurre
Elsie AlbiinInga
Agneta LagerfeldtBarbro
Gull NatorpBorgmästarinnan Granlund född Riddarsporre
Margit AndeliusFrkn Wiklund

View Full Cast >

Images