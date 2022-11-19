Francesco's Friendly World: The Gifts of Christmas

Not Available

Celebrate Christmas through songs, suspense and surprises as Francesco initiates a Christmas tradition destined to be emulated the world over for centuries to come. Meanwhile, Beatrice, the raccoon, Fleurett, the bluebird, and Leopold, the bear cub donate their winter treats toward a cake to celebrate Jesus' birthday. Luigi, the bee, volunteers his bees wax for a beautiful Christmas candle. Gabriella, the ewe, and her lamb, Anthony offer their wool to be woven into a warm new robe for Francesco. Thought the animals give up much to surprise Francesco for the holidays...they sacrifice even more to learn that love outweighs all Gifts of Christmas!