Frank McKlusky, C.I.

As a child, Frank McKlusky watched his daredevil father "Madman" McKlusky become comatose in an ill-fated motorcycle stunt. Now as a risk-avoiding adult, he lives with his parents and always wears protective gear. When he suspiciously loses his partner on the job, Frank must become a master of disguise, take a sexy new partner and grab evidence to bust up the biggest insurance scam going!
|Cameron Richardson
|Sharon Webber
|Randy Quaid
|Madman McKlusky
|Dolly Parton
|Edith McKlusky
|Enrico Colantoni
|Scout Bayou
|Kevin Farley
|Jimmy
|Orson Bean
|Mr. Gafty
