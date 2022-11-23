Frank Sinatra: Around the World

Not Available

Includes DVD 3 & 4: Around the World Ol' Blue Eyes Is Back This "comeback" special proves the Chairman hadn't lost a step. Sinatra In Concert At Royal Festival Hall Princess Grace of Monaco introduces Sinatra to the adoring crowd in this London concert, which features memorable performances of "Pennies From Heaven," and "One For My Baby." Sinatra In Japan: Live At The Budokan Hall, Tokyo This incredibly rare concert has only ever been released in Japan. Entering his 70th year, Ol' Blue Eyes never sounded better. He commands the stage with the energy of a man half his age, delivering bravura performances of "The Lady Is A Tramp," and "Come Rain Or Come Shine."