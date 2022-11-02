Frank Sinatra: The Voice of a Century

Acknowledged as one of the greatest singers of the twentieth century, Arena explores the rise of the legendary crooner Frank Sinatra from his early family background to overwhelming show business success. Interviews with friends, family and associates reveal a star-studded career in music and film alongside a fascinating private life of four marriages, liaison with the Kennedy family, Las Vegas business interests and an alleged association with the Mafia
|Frank Sinatra
|Himself
|Tim Conway
|Himself
|Mel Brooks
|Himself
|Richard Attenborough
|Himself
|Mia Farrow
|Herself
|Ava Gardner
|Herself
View Full Cast >