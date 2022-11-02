Not Available

Frank Sinatra: The Voice of a Century

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Foxstar Productions

Acknowledged as one of the greatest singers of the twentieth century, Arena explores the rise of the legendary crooner Frank Sinatra from his early family background to overwhelming show business success. Interviews with friends, family and associates reveal a star-studded career in music and film alongside a fascinating private life of four marriages, liaison with the Kennedy family, Las Vegas business interests and an alleged association with the Mafia

Cast

Frank SinatraHimself
Tim ConwayHimself
Mel BrooksHimself
Richard AttenboroughHimself
Mia FarrowHerself
Ava GardnerHerself

View Full Cast >

Images