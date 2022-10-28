1966

Frankenstein Conquers the World

  • Horror
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 7th, 1966

Studio

Toho Company, Ltd.

During WWII, a human heart taken from Dr. Frankenstein's lab and is kept in Japan where it gets exposed to the radiation of the bombing of Hiroshima. The heart grows in size, mutates and eventually becomes an indestuctable humanoid. Later, a reptilian monster goes on a rampage. Eventually the Frankenstein creature and the reptile face off in a terrible battle.

Cast

Nick AdamsDr. Bowen
Kumi MizunoDr. Togami
Yoshio TsuchiyaMr. Kawai
Jun TazakiMilitäradviso
Susumu FujitaPolizeichef
Takashi ShimuraAxis Scientist

View Full Cast >

Images