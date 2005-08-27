2005

Frankenstein Reborn

  • Horror
  • Science Fiction
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

August 27th, 2005

Studio

The Asylum

The latest psychiatrist assigned to assess whether inmate Victor Frank is mentally fit to stand trial for murder gives up in frustration and so the asylum head Dr Robert Walton steps in to do the job. Frank tells Walton his story. He was a scientist experimenting in the field of nanotechnology. Using nanobots that were capable of rebuilding the human body, Frank and his team had great success in helping the crippled, wheelchair-ridden Bryce Daniels regain use of his faculties. But then Bryce started to become unstable...

Cast

Thomas DowneyRobert Walton
Jeff DentonHank Clerval
Joel HebnerThe Creature / Bryce
Eliza SwensonElizabeth Weatherly
Christina RosenbergRebekkah Clarke
Sarah LievingJessica Halverson

Images