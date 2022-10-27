Not Available

Frankenstein: The True Story

  • Drama
  • Horror
  • Science Fiction

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Universal Pictures

This much requested made for TV adaptation of Mary Shelley's novel stars Michael Sarrazin as the creature given life by Victor Frankenstein (Leonard Whiting), who witnesses his creation turn uncontrollable after he's duped by his associate, Dr. Polidori (James Mason). David McCallum, Jane Seymour, Ralph Richardson, John Gielgud, and Tom Baker also star.

Cast

Leonard WhitingVictor Frankenstein
David McCallumDr. Clervall
Jane SeymourAgatha / Prima
Nicola PagettElizabeth Fanschawe
Michael SarrazinThe Creature
Michael WildingSir Richard Fanshawe

