Frankenstein: The True Story

This much requested made for TV adaptation of Mary Shelley's novel stars Michael Sarrazin as the creature given life by Victor Frankenstein (Leonard Whiting), who witnesses his creation turn uncontrollable after he's duped by his associate, Dr. Polidori (James Mason). David McCallum, Jane Seymour, Ralph Richardson, John Gielgud, and Tom Baker also star.
|Leonard Whiting
|Victor Frankenstein
|David McCallum
|Dr. Clervall
|Jane Seymour
|Agatha / Prima
|Nicola Pagett
|Elizabeth Fanschawe
|Michael Sarrazin
|The Creature
|Michael Wilding
|Sir Richard Fanshawe
