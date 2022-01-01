1990

Frankenstein Unbound

  • Drama
  • Horror
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 1st, 1990

Studio

The Mount Company

The ultimate weapon, claimed to be safe for mankind, produces global side-effects including time slides and disappearances. The scientist behind the project and his car are zapped from the year 2031 to 1817 in Switzerland where he meets Dr. Victor Frankenstein, Mary Shelley and others.

Cast

Raúl JuliáDr. Victor Frankenstein
Nick BrimbleThe Monster
Bridget FondaMary Wollstonecraft Godwin
Jason PatricLord George Gordon Byron
Michael HutchencePercy Byshee Shelley
Catherine RabettElizabeth Lavenza

