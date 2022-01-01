Frankenstein Unbound

The ultimate weapon, claimed to be safe for mankind, produces global side-effects including time slides and disappearances. The scientist behind the project and his car are zapped from the year 2031 to 1817 in Switzerland where he meets Dr. Victor Frankenstein, Mary Shelley and others.
|Raúl Juliá
|Dr. Victor Frankenstein
|Nick Brimble
|The Monster
|Bridget Fonda
|Mary Wollstonecraft Godwin
|Jason Patric
|Lord George Gordon Byron
|Michael Hutchence
|Percy Byshee Shelley
|Catherine Rabett
|Elizabeth Lavenza
View Full Cast >