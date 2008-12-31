2008

Frat Party

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 2008

Studio

SuperMassive Films

Duffy the big man on campus who is marrying Adriana, a debutante heiress to a global wine fortune, right after they both graduate from the same prestigious University. Unfortunately , the final Frat Party of his college career is the night before his wedding and there are many obstacles in his way, including a soon to be Father -In-Law who is less than happy with his daughter's choice.

Cast

Randy WayneDuffy
Caroline D'AmoreAdriana
Jareb DauplaiseMac
Lauren C. MayhewKelly
Dan LevyChad
Katerina MikailenkoMichela

View Full Cast >

Images