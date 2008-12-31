Duffy the big man on campus who is marrying Adriana, a debutante heiress to a global wine fortune, right after they both graduate from the same prestigious University. Unfortunately , the final Frat Party of his college career is the night before his wedding and there are many obstacles in his way, including a soon to be Father -In-Law who is less than happy with his daughter's choice.
|Randy Wayne
|Duffy
|Caroline D'Amore
|Adriana
|Jareb Dauplaise
|Mac
|Lauren C. Mayhew
|Kelly
|Dan Levy
|Chad
|Katerina Mikailenko
|Michela
