Fraternity Vacation

A nerd gains the friendship of two of his frat brothers when his dad offers them his condo for the week in Palm Springs, and also offers the fraternity a hot tub and jacuzzi if they can help his son find a girl. They meet two guys from a rival fraternity, and make a bet on who can nail the Designated Babe first.
|Sheree J. Wilson
|Ashley Taylor
|Cameron Dye
|Joe Gillespie
|Tim Robbins
|Larry "Mother" Tucker
|Leigh McCloskey
|Charles 'Chas' Lawlor III
|Amanda Bearse
|Nicole Ferret
|Matt McCoy
|J.C. Springer
