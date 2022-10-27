1985

Fraternity Vacation

  • Comedy
  • Romance

December 3rd, 1985

A nerd gains the friendship of two of his frat brothers when his dad offers them his condo for the week in Palm Springs, and also offers the fraternity a hot tub and jacuzzi if they can help his son find a girl. They meet two guys from a rival fraternity, and make a bet on who can nail the Designated Babe first.

Cast

Sheree J. WilsonAshley Taylor
Cameron DyeJoe Gillespie
Tim RobbinsLarry "Mother" Tucker
Leigh McCloskeyCharles 'Chas' Lawlor III
Amanda BearseNicole Ferret
Matt McCoyJ.C. Springer

