Fred Claus (Vince Vaughn) and Santa Claus (Paul Giamatti) have been estranged brothers for many years. Now Fred must reconcile his differences with his brother whom he believes over shadows him. When an efficiency expert (Kevin Spacey) asseses the workings at the North Pole and threatens to shut Santa down, Fred must help his brother to save Christmas.
|Vince Vaughn
|Fred Claus
|Paul Giamatti
|Nick (Santa) Claus
|John Michael Higgins
|Willie
|Miranda Richardson
|Annette Claus
|Rachel Weisz
|Wanda Blinkowski
|Kathy Bates
|Mother Claus
