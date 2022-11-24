Freddie Mercury: A Christmas Story

Not Available

Aside from being the only act in musical history to land the same UK Christmas number one twice, Queen's affinity with the yuletide season ran deeper than just commercial success. With Bohemian Rhapsody halfway through its nine-week run atop the charts in December 1975, Queen chose Christmas Eve to play a televised tour de force from London's Hammersmith Odeon. Freddie Mercury had a deep-rooted love for everything Christmas, with a lifelong generosity of spirit. In this documentary, friends and loved ones reflect on the band, alongside many of Queen's best-loved hits and rare footage of Mercury with some of his closest confidantes.