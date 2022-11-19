Freddy De Vadder: Gearrangeerd

Not Available

Bart Vanneste is known as the West-Flanders, chain smoking 'Freddy De Vadder'. He's been roaming around theaters, clubs, festivals, fairs for the last couple of years. In this show he goes deeper into his alter ego 'Freddy De Vadder'. Along the way, Freddy tries to deal with what is expected of someone with his newly acquired status. Light, decor, costumes and stagecraft are "Arranged" (hence, the title "Gearrangeerd"). He even makes an attempt to smuggle some poetry into the show, in his quest for the most beautiful word. In this performance, you can expect an unreal level of self-exaltation of the foul-mouthed fellow and many opportunistic interpretations of pressing social issues such as tolerance, work ethic, perception, money, advertising ... But do not panic! All this of course without a shred of embarrassment!