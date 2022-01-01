Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare

Just when you thought it was safe to sleep, Freddy Krueger returns in this sixth installment of the Nightmare on Elm Street films, as psychologist Maggie Burroughs, tormented by recurring nightmares, meets a patient with the same horrific dreams. Their quest for answers leads to a certain house on Elm Street -- where the nightmares become reality.
|Robert Englund
|Freddy Krueger
|Lisa Zane
|Maggie Burroughs
|Shon Greenblatt
|John Doe
|Lezlie Deane
|Tracy
|Ricky Dean Logan
|Carlos
|Breckin Meyer
|Spencer
