2013

Free Birds

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 31st, 2013

Studio

Reel FX Creative Studios

In this irreverent, hilarious, adventurous buddy comedy for audiences of all ages, directed by Jimmy Hayward (Horton Hears a Who!), two turkeys from opposite sides of the tracks must put aside their differences and team up to travel back in time to change the course of history - and get turkey off the holiday menu for good.

Cast

Owen WilsonReggie (voice)
Woody HarrelsonJake (voice)
Amy PoehlerJenny (voice)
George TakeiS.T.E.V.E. (voice)
Colm MeaneyMyles Standish (voice)
Keith DavidChief Broadbeak (Voice)

Images