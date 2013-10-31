Free Birds

In this irreverent, hilarious, adventurous buddy comedy for audiences of all ages, directed by Jimmy Hayward (Horton Hears a Who!), two turkeys from opposite sides of the tracks must put aside their differences and team up to travel back in time to change the course of history - and get turkey off the holiday menu for good.
|Owen Wilson
|Reggie (voice)
|Woody Harrelson
|Jake (voice)
|Amy Poehler
|Jenny (voice)
|George Takei
|S.T.E.V.E. (voice)
|Colm Meaney
|Myles Standish (voice)
|Keith David
|Chief Broadbeak (Voice)
View Full Cast >