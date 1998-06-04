Free Enterprise

Young filmmakers trying to hawk a movie titled "Bradykillers" about a serial killer who goes after victims Marcia, Jan, and Cindy meet their screen idol, William Shatner. The two young men, who idolize him and in their fantasies have seen him as a shadowy fairy godfather figure, are alarmed at the reality of the middle-aged non-Captain Kirk man that they meet.
|Eric McCormack
|Mark
|William Shatner
|Bill
|Carl Bressler
|Mort Berg
|Ethan Glazer
|Young Mark
|Phyllis Franklin
|Ticket Taker
View Full Cast >