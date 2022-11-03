Not Available

Freedom Radio

  • Drama
  • War

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Hitler's doctor is gradually realising that the Nazi regime isn't as good as it pretends to be when his friends start to "disappear" into the camps. His wife is courted by the party and accepts a political post in Berlin. Meanwhile Dr Karl decides to try to do something to counteract the Nazi propaganda and with the help of an engineer and a few friends he sets up the Freedom Radio to counteract the Nazi propaganda.

Cast

Clive BrookDr. Karl Roder
Raymond HuntleyRabenau
Joyce HowardElly Schmidt
Howard Marion-CrawfordKummer
Reginald BeckwithEmil Fenner
Bernard MilesCapt. Muller

