Hitler's doctor is gradually realising that the Nazi regime isn't as good as it pretends to be when his friends start to "disappear" into the camps. His wife is courted by the party and accepts a political post in Berlin. Meanwhile Dr Karl decides to try to do something to counteract the Nazi propaganda and with the help of an engineer and a few friends he sets up the Freedom Radio to counteract the Nazi propaganda.
|Clive Brook
|Dr. Karl Roder
|Raymond Huntley
|Rabenau
|Joyce Howard
|Elly Schmidt
|Howard Marion-Crawford
|Kummer
|Reginald Beckwith
|Emil Fenner
|Bernard Miles
|Capt. Muller
View Full Cast >