Freefall is the first drama to tackle the extraordinary financial crisis Britons are living through. Helmed by multiple BAFTA-winning director Dominic Savage, the film takes a startling and provocative look at the events that caused people's lives to spiral out of control. With pace, edge and real emotional punch, it gives a unique insight into how the country came so perilously close to the edge.
|Aidan Gillen
|Gus
|Joseph Mawle
|Jim
|Riz Ahmed
|Gary
|Charlie Creed-Miles
|Area Manager
|Anna Maxwell Martin
|Mandy
|Rosamund Pike
|Anna
View Full Cast >