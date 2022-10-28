Not Available

Freefall

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Freefall is the first drama to tackle the extraordinary financial crisis Britons are living through. Helmed by multiple BAFTA-winning director Dominic Savage, the film takes a startling and provocative look at the events that caused people's lives to spiral out of control. With pace, edge and real emotional punch, it gives a unique insight into how the country came so perilously close to the edge.

Cast

Aidan GillenGus
Joseph MawleJim
Riz AhmedGary
Charlie Creed-MilesArea Manager
Anna Maxwell MartinMandy
Rosamund PikeAnna

