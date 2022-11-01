Not Available

Freeze Die Come to Life

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

SPiEF

Stuck in a mining town near Vladivostok in 1947 amongst Soviet exiles and Japanese POWs (Japanese prisoners remained in Siberia for years after the war had ended), the kids have to come up with something to keep them busy. Two friends, Valerka and Galia, play some peculiar, very dangerous games of their own amid the man-made wasteland of Suchan.

Cast

Ilya MalakeevValerka
Pavel NazarovValerka
Elena PopovaValerka's mother
Valeri Ivchenko
Yelena Popova
Dinara DrukarovaGalia

