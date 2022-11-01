Freeze Die Come to Life

Stuck in a mining town near Vladivostok in 1947 amongst Soviet exiles and Japanese POWs (Japanese prisoners remained in Siberia for years after the war had ended), the kids have to come up with something to keep them busy. Two friends, Valerka and Galia, play some peculiar, very dangerous games of their own amid the man-made wasteland of Suchan.
|Ilya Malakeev
|Valerka
|Pavel Nazarov
|Valerka
|Elena Popova
|Valerka's mother
|Valeri Ivchenko
|Yelena Popova
|Dinara Drukarova
|Galia
