Not Available

Freeze Me

  • Drama
  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

KSS

Chihiro is raped by three men and it is captured on video camera. She leaves her hometown and prepares to marry a colleague five years later, when one of the rapists arrives and says the others are on their way. He behaves like her long-lost lover and mistreats her again. Chihiro takes revenge, kills him and puts him in a freezer. The other rapists are awaiting a similar fate...

Cast

Shingo TsurumiKojima
Kazuki KitamuraHirokawa
Shunsuke MatsuokaNogami
Daisuke Iijima
Yozaburo Ito
Kyôko Hayami

View Full Cast >

Images