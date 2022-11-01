Chihiro is raped by three men and it is captured on video camera. She leaves her hometown and prepares to marry a colleague five years later, when one of the rapists arrives and says the others are on their way. He behaves like her long-lost lover and mistreats her again. Chihiro takes revenge, kills him and puts him in a freezer. The other rapists are awaiting a similar fate...
|Shingo Tsurumi
|Kojima
|Kazuki Kitamura
|Hirokawa
|Shunsuke Matsuoka
|Nogami
|Daisuke Iijima
|Yozaburo Ito
|Kyôko Hayami
