French Girl

  • Romance
  • Comedy

Director

Nicolas Wright

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Caramel Films

Sweet Gordon, an affable English teacher in Brooklyn, has beaten the odds; a French Girl has fallen in love with him and he’s fallen even harder back. But their future is thrown into limbo when she interviews for an executive chef position in her hometown of Quebec City. To Gordon’s dismay her future boss also happens to be her former lover, a celebrity Chef with oceanic eyes and a hit TV show. Good luck Gordon.

Cast

Zach BraffGordon Kinski
Evelyne BrochuSophie Tremblay
Vanessa HudgensRuby Collins
Antoine-Olivier PilonJunior Tremblay
Charlotte AubinJuliette Tremblay
Luc PicardAlphonse Tremblay

