Sweet Gordon, an affable English teacher in Brooklyn, has beaten the odds; a French Girl has fallen in love with him and he’s fallen even harder back. But their future is thrown into limbo when she interviews for an executive chef position in her hometown of Quebec City. To Gordon’s dismay her future boss also happens to be her former lover, a celebrity Chef with oceanic eyes and a hit TV show. Good luck Gordon.
|Zach Braff
|Gordon Kinski
|Evelyne Brochu
|Sophie Tremblay
|Vanessa Hudgens
|Ruby Collins
|Antoine-Olivier Pilon
|Junior Tremblay
|Charlotte Aubin
|Juliette Tremblay
|Luc Picard
|Alphonse Tremblay
