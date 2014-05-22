Frequencies (aka OXV: THE MANUAL) is being billed as the world's first Scientific-Philosophical romance. Boy meets girl in a not-quite-here, not-quite-now world where one simple discovery has forever changed all human interaction. The film could perhaps best be described as a combination of 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind', '(500) Days of Summer' and 'Primer'.
|Eleanor Wyld
|Marie
|Owen Pugh
|Theo
|David Broughton-Davies
|Strauss
|Emma Powell
|Miss Anderson
|David Barnaby
|Mr. Fortune
|Dylan Llewellyn
|Zak (Teen)
View Full Cast >