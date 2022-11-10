Not Available

Frequency

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Science Fiction

Studio

New Line Cinema

When a rare phenomenon gives police officer John Sullivan the chance to speak to his father, 30 years in the past, he takes the opportunity to prevent his dad's tragic death. After his actions inadvertently give rise to a series of brutal murders he and his father must find a way to fix the consequences of altering time.

Cast

Dennis QuaidFrank Sullivan
Jim CaviezelJohn Sullivan
Andre BraugherSatch DeLeon
Elizabeth MitchellJulia Sullivan
Noah EmmerichGordo Hersch
Shawn DoyleJack Shepard

