When a rare phenomenon gives police officer John Sullivan the chance to speak to his father, 30 years in the past, he takes the opportunity to prevent his dad's tragic death. After his actions inadvertently give rise to a series of brutal murders he and his father must find a way to fix the consequences of altering time.
|Dennis Quaid
|Frank Sullivan
|Jim Caviezel
|John Sullivan
|Andre Braugher
|Satch DeLeon
|Elizabeth Mitchell
|Julia Sullivan
|Noah Emmerich
|Gordo Hersch
|Shawn Doyle
|Jack Shepard
