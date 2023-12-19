Not Available

Freud's Last Session

  • Drama

Director

Matt Brown

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

WestEnd Films

On the eve of the Second World War, two of the greatest minds on the twentieth century, C.S. LEWIS and SIGMUND FREUD converge for their own personal battle over the existence of God. FREUD’S LAST SESSION interweaves the lives of Freud and Lewis, past, present, and through fantasy, bursting from the confines of Freud’s study on a dynamic journey.

Cast

Anthony HopkinsSigmund Freud
Matthew GoodeC.S. Lewis
Liv Lisa FriesAnna Freud
Jodi Balfour
Stephen Campbell Moore
Jeremy Northam

