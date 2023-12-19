On the eve of the Second World War, two of the greatest minds on the twentieth century, C.S. LEWIS and SIGMUND FREUD converge for their own personal battle over the existence of God. FREUD’S LAST SESSION interweaves the lives of Freud and Lewis, past, present, and through fantasy, bursting from the confines of Freud’s study on a dynamic journey.
|Anthony Hopkins
|Sigmund Freud
|Matthew Goode
|C.S. Lewis
|Liv Lisa Fries
|Anna Freud
|Jodi Balfour
|Stephen Campbell Moore
|Jeremy Northam
