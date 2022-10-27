Friday Foster, an ex-model magazine photographer, goes to Los Angeles International airport to photograph the arrival of Blake Tarr, the richest black man in America. Three men attempt to assassinate Tarr. Foster photographs the melee and is plunged into a web of conspiracy involving the murder of her childhood friend, a US senator, and a shadowy plan called "Black Widow".
|Yaphet Kotto
|Colt Hawkins
|Godfrey Cambridge
|Ford Malotte
|Thalmus Rasulala
|Blake Tarr
|Eartha Kitt
|Madame Rena
|Jim Backus
|Enos Griffith
|Scatman Crothers
|Noble Franklin
