1975

Friday Foster

  • Action
  • Thriller

Not Available

Not Available

December 24th, 1975

American International Pictures

Friday Foster, an ex-model magazine photographer, goes to Los Angeles International airport to photograph the arrival of Blake Tarr, the richest black man in America. Three men attempt to assassinate Tarr. Foster photographs the melee and is plunged into a web of conspiracy involving the murder of her childhood friend, a US senator, and a shadowy plan called "Black Widow".

Cast

Yaphet KottoColt Hawkins
Godfrey CambridgeFord Malotte
Thalmus RasulalaBlake Tarr
Eartha KittMadame Rena
Jim BackusEnos Griffith
Scatman CrothersNoble Franklin

