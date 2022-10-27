Friendly Persuasion

The story of a family of Quakers in Indiana in 1862. Their religious sect is strongly opposed to violence and war. It's not easy for them to meet the rules of their religion in everyday life but when Southern troops pass the area they are in real trouble. Should they fight, despite their peaceful attitude?
|Dorothy McGuire
|Eliza Birdwell
|Anthony Perkins
|Josh Birdwell
|Richard Eyer
|Little Jess Birdwell
|Robert Middleton
|Sam Jordan
|Phyllis Love
|Mattie Birdwell
|Peter Mark Richman
|Gardner 'Gard' Jordan
