1956

Friendly Persuasion

  • Drama
  • Western
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 24th, 1956

Studio

Allied Artists

The story of a family of Quakers in Indiana in 1862. Their religious sect is strongly opposed to violence and war. It's not easy for them to meet the rules of their religion in everyday life but when Southern troops pass the area they are in real trouble. Should they fight, despite their peaceful attitude?

Cast

Dorothy McGuireEliza Birdwell
Anthony PerkinsJosh Birdwell
Richard EyerLittle Jess Birdwell
Robert MiddletonSam Jordan
Phyllis LoveMattie Birdwell
Peter Mark RichmanGardner 'Gard' Jordan

View Full Cast >

Images