Friends Forever

The unsuccessful actor and vagabond Johnny Mauser needs a change from all the trouble that he has experienced while living in the city. The perfect place to take a little break seems to be in Mullewapp, a little village with a cosy little farm. Soon he becomes friends with Franz von Hahn and Waldemar. And when the sheep Cloud suddenly disappears, the three new friends have to manage their first adventure.
|Benno Fürmann
|Johnny Mauser (voice)
|Katarina Witt
|Marilyn (voice)
|Joachim Król
|Waldemar (voice)
|Volker Wolf
|Maitre Wolf (voice)
|Hans Bayer
|Adlatus (voice)
|Hildegard Krekel
|Tante Milli (voice)
