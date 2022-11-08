1985

Fright Night Part I

  • Horror
  • Comedy

Release Date

August 1st, 1985

Studio

Columbia Pictures

Nobody believes teenager Charley Brewster (William Ragsdale) when he discovers that his suave new neighbor, Jerry Dandrige (Chris Sarandon), is a vampire. So when the bloodsucker starts stalking Charley, he turns to has-been actor Peter Vincent (Roddy McDowall), famed for portraying a ghoul hunter. Unfortunately for the would-be vampire slayers, Dandrige has set his sights on Charley's girlfriend (Amanda Bearse) in this clever spoof of the horror genre.

Cast

William RagsdaleCharley Brewster
Amanda BearseAmy Peterson
Roddy McDowallPeter Vincent
Stephen Geoffreys'Evil' Ed Thompson
Jonathan StarkBilly Cole
Dorothy FieldingJudy Brewster

