Frisco Jenny was orphaned by the 1906 earthquake and fire and has become the madame of prosperous bawdy house. She puts her son up for adoption and he rises to prominence as district attorney dedicated to closing down such houses. When her underling Dutton proposes killing the DA, she kills the underling and must face execution.
|Louis Calhern
|Steve Dutton
|Helen Jerome Eddy
|Amah
|Donald Cook
|Dan Reynolds
|Hallam Cooley
|Willie Gleason
|Pat O'Malley
|Policeman Pat O'Hoolihan
|Harold Huber
|George Weaver
