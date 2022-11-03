1932

Frisco Jenny

  • Drama

Release Date

December 29th, 1932

Studio

First National Pictures

Frisco Jenny was orphaned by the 1906 earthquake and fire and has become the madame of prosperous bawdy house. She puts her son up for adoption and he rises to prominence as district attorney dedicated to closing down such houses. When her underling Dutton proposes killing the DA, she kills the underling and must face execution.

Cast

Louis CalhernSteve Dutton
Helen Jerome EddyAmah
Donald CookDan Reynolds
Hallam CooleyWillie Gleason
Pat O'MalleyPoliceman Pat O'Hoolihan
Harold HuberGeorge Weaver

