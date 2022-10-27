From Beijing with Love

After a giant dinosaur skull is stolen, the head of the Chinese secret police decides to assign the case to the force's most incompetent reject: a rural butcher who stands around all day drinking martinis (shaken, not stirred). With a trunkload of insanely useless gadgets and a contact who constantly tries to kill him, the young agent must locate the skull and find out just what is going on here.
|Stephen Chow
|Ling Ling Chai / Chat
|Anita Yuen
|Lee Keung Kam / Li Heung Kam
|Law Kar-Ying
|Tat Man Si / Da Man Si
|Pauline Chan Bo-Lin
|Killer with Flame-throwing Bra
|Joe Cheng Cho
|Killer with metal mouth
|Wong Kam-Kong
|Golden Gun / Comdr. Chan
View Full Cast >