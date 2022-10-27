Not Available

From Beijing with Love

  • Action
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Win's Movie Production Limited

After a giant dinosaur skull is stolen, the head of the Chinese secret police decides to assign the case to the force's most incompetent reject: a rural butcher who stands around all day drinking martinis (shaken, not stirred). With a trunkload of insanely useless gadgets and a contact who constantly tries to kill him, the young agent must locate the skull and find out just what is going on here.

Cast

Stephen ChowLing Ling Chai / Chat
Anita YuenLee Keung Kam / Li Heung Kam
Law Kar-YingTat Man Si / Da Man Si
Pauline Chan Bo-LinKiller with Flame-throwing Bra
Joe Cheng ChoKiller with metal mouth
Wong Kam-KongGolden Gun / Comdr. Chan

Images